DURAND — The Shiawassee chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel invites all public school retirees to attend a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Following the meal, there will be a short business meeting and a program by Jeremy Nordquist from Professional Hearing Clinic.
The cost is $10 per person. Retirees are encouraged to bring a friend. Call President Joyce Rairick at (989) 743-3134 by Sept. 6 to reserve a place. The meal is free for first-timers who have just joined MARSP.
The group is also collecting items for the food bank such as canned goods and paper products (bathroom tissue, paper towels, tissues, etc.), shampoos, toothpaste, soaps, etc.
