OWOSSO — While the biergarten may be closed this year in Owosso because of the coronavirus, organizers of the annual Oktoberfest celebration are still offering a few activities for area residents Saturday to commemorate the occasion.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be a a free pumpkin giveaway for children on The Armory lawn, courtesy of Heidi O’Dea of Raymond James Wealth Management Group, according to a press release from the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“Look for the big Oktoberfest inflatable archway on The Armory lawn or listen for the polka music,” Chamber officials said in the release. “The Downtown Owosso Farmers Market will be in full swing during that same time.”
A limited number of Oktoberfest 2020 beer steins will be available for purchase Saturday, according to the release. Each stein features a commemorative COVID-19/Oktoberfest logo and will cost $20. The steins are sponsored by Agnew Sign Company.
A virtual “Beer Run” 5K walk/run will also take place to commemorate Oktoberfest, officials said. Participants may complete the race from any location at any time between Friday and Oct. 16. Those that take part are encouraged to share the experience on social media using #oktoberfestinowosso and #beerrun.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA will be offering a marked course at Camp Shiawassee in Bancroft for those that would like to take in the fall colors, according to the release.
“This is truly a fun run/walk and there is no ‘first’ or ‘last’ place,” officials said in the release. “Everyone that registers receives the official, 2020 Beer Run dri-fit, long-sleeved shirt and a medal. Participants may register at shiawasseechamber.org.”
The Beer Run is sponsored by Dort Financial Credit Union and WeatherVane Roofing of Owosso.
For more information on Oktoberfest, visit facebook.com/oktoberfestinowosso or shiawasseechamber.org.
