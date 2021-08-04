Family gospel group to perform

OWOSSO — The 2021 SUMMERPraise! season continues at 7:30 p.m. Sunday when The Foresters take the stage at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater for the Performing Arts, 225 N. Water St.
The Foresters feature an assortment of southern, traditional and original gospel songs with their own family band, which includes piano, bass guitar, guitar, mandolin, harmonica and drums.
The family includes Mark, Andrea, Tyler and Trevor.
Mark and Andrea Forester started their ministry in June 2000, and have traveled extensively in the U.S. and Canada since. They write many of the songs they sing.
The Foresters have released 39 recordings. The newest project, “Living In The After,” includes their top 25 song “Deliver Again.”
Those attending should bring a lawn chair or blanket. An offering will be taken for the group. Restrooms are available.
Owosso Nazarene Church, 1865 S. M-52, is the alternate rain site.
