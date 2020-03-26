OWOSSO — The Steam Railroading Institute announced this week that in compliance with the state’s stay-at-home order, as well as to protect public health and safety, the museum will be postponing the 2020 opening day and spring hours.
The Institute will remain closed to the general public until further notice.
Visit michigansteamtrain.com/visit for more details.
