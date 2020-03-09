OWOSSO — Local singers and songwriters Johnny Zawacki and Doug Cornell each will perform original music at Owosso Books and Beans from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Zawacki, who is known as a revivalist of “skiffle” and early 1960s pop music, wrote “Daddy Was a Rounder” and “No One I Know.”
Cornell, who is the lead guitarist and singer for The Dirt Surfers, will perform “House on a Hill” and “Long Walks in Dirty Socks.”
Both artists, who have each released numerous albums during their careers, will share stories and songwriting techniques behind the songs.
All ages are invited. The cost is $10 at the door. Owosso Books and Beans will offer beverages and snacks for purchase.
For additional information, call Cornell at (989) 666-5161.
