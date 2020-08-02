OWOSSO — The Shiawassee District Library will broadcast Mad Hatter Joel Tacey’s Wonder Reader Magic Show live on Facebook at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Facebook link for the magic show is available through the Shiawassee District Library’s Facebook pages. The show will also be available for one week on YouTube after the Facebook performance.
Summer reading is also continuing at both the Owosso and Durand branches. Children can track how many minutes they spend reading, and earn prizes for their reading time. Reading logs can be picked up at either branch.
For more information, call the Owosso branch at (989) 725-5134 or the Durand Memorial branch at (989) 288-3743.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.