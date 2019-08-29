OWOSSO — Both the Durand Memorial and Owosso branches of the Shiawassee District Library will be closed Labor Day weekend.
Regular hours will resume Tuesday.
Summer hours will also end in Owosso as of Monday. Regular hours for the Owosso branch will be 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The library will be closed Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.