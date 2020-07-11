OWOSSO — After a three-month closure amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Shiawassee Arts Center is welcoming visitors once again with a new exhibit — the 23rd annual Member Artists Show.
The free show, launched Tuesday, runs through Aug. 30 and features the work of more than 80 mid-Michigan artists, including people from Ann Arbor, Mount Pleasant, Beulah, Spring Arbor and Eaton Rapids.
The pieces, which span a wide variety of mediums from ceramics to watercolor paintings, can be viewed in-person at the arts center, 206 Curwood Castle Drive, during regular business hours — noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided on site to visitors who do not have their own, according to Executive Director Piper Brewer.
“With our member show, it’s not juried to get into the show, you just need to be a member of the arts center and you’re guaranteed a spot, and so it’s truly a wide variety of expertise,” Brewer said. “Some of the artists are new, are young, who are just beginning, and others have been around for a long time. It’s always a great show.”
Awards totaling $600 will be presented to six area artists during a closing reception at the arts center from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 30. The six $100 awards were given to Karl Fechner of Owosso, Sherry Nelsen of Fenton, Jennifer Ross of Corunna, Camilla Skodinski of Owosso, Rich Tesner of Flushing and Xavier of Owosso.
Honorable mentions in this year’s show include Doug DeLind, Laura DeLind, Ruth Egnater, Marie Gougeon, Stephanie Gregg, Marcia Guetschow, Tammy LaMay, Karen Marumoto, Gary Mulnix, Carolyn O’Connell, Natalie Park, Sally Rose, Phil Ruehle, Linda Ruehle, Pooh Stevenson and Tammy VanderMolen.
University of Michigan Professor of Art Louis Marinaro, who judged this year’s show, said choosing award winners was difficult given the large number of participants and wide variety of mediums.
“It’s really good work, and people should be proud of having this in their community,” Marinaro said Wednesday.
“I think the variety is impressive,” he continued. “What’s nice about this show is that it looks like it’s a broader picture of the art world and the arts as we know it in America.”
The member show is sponsored by Dr. Dan Williams and Diane Cutler, and DayStarr Communications.
The SAC features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries, including the Frieseke Gallery, and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge.
Pieces from the Member Artists Show are available for purchase at the center, and will be available for purchase online in the coming days at the center’s website, shiawasseearts.org, according to Brewer.
Celebrating 48 years this year, the SAC is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts.
For more information, call (989) 723-8354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.