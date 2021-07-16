Lebowsky Center announces plans for pair of upcoming shows

OWOSSO — The summer season continues for the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts as the group prepares for two outdoor productions, beginning with “Pop Up on Park” at 7:30 p.m. July 22-24 on Park Street along the east side of the theater.
“After a successful pop-up event last September, we recognized how much patrons enjoyed gathering with friends and neighbors to enjoy live music from some of our greatest vocalists,” Executive Director Kathy Brooks said.
Park Street will be closed between Main and Comstock so patrons can gather under the stars for the evening show.
The outdoor concert features nine vocalists, each performing solos, duets and group numbers from a variety of Broadway shows such as “Waitress,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Finding Neverland,” and “Carousel.”
Cast members include Isa Rodriguez, Rachael Cupples, Jake Przybyla, Kaleb Kimerer, Josh Holliday, Mary Maurer, Kyle and Kayla Harwood, and Mike Windnagle, who will serve as the master of ceremonies.
Tickets are $25 at lebowskycenter.com with patrons seated at tables in groups of up to four people. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
The cast for the August outdoor production of “Head Over Heels” at Fortitude Farms and Events on South M-52 is already in rehearsal as well. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-15. The jukebox musical comedy, which features songs by the early 1980s group The Go-Go’s, has been described as “saucy, boisterous, farcical, and campy.”
Cast members include Stephanie Banghart, Erica Bradley, Quentin Brainerd, Alissa Britten, Nichole Brooks, Leah Collins, Rachael Cupples, Sabrina Dahlgreen, Taylor Engel, Ava Fett, Joe Gill, Brendan Hattaway, Josh Holliday, Katie McCarthy, Trevor McGinn, Frankie Nevin, Isa Rodriguez, Paige Sink, Mike Windnagle and Adam Woolsey.
All tickets for “Head Over Heels” are $25 at lebowskycenter.com. Groups will be seated with up to six per table. Seats will be assigned according to date of purchase. Those who wish to sit together should purchase under a single name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.