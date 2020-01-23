SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Applications for Miss Shiawassee County Fair Queen are now available at shiawasseefair.com or at the fair office.
The fair office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The deadline is 4 p.m. March 5.
Applicants should be between 16 and 21 (as of Jan. 1) and have previously exhibited at the fair. Complete pageant rules are included with the application.
The pageant will be at 2 p.m. March 2 in the Community room at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to attend.
Miss Shiawassee County Fair and her attendant will participate in events and parades throughout the area to represent the fair.
If you have any questions, call the Fair Office at (989) 743-3611 or email shiacofair@gmail.com.
The fair is Aug. 9-15.
