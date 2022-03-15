OWOSSO —Music of Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and Keith Urban will be featured at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. March 26 when the County Legends Tribute Tour takes the stage.
Three impersonators will perform hits from the featured artists, with authentic costume changes.
Michelle Truman, as Shania Twain, evolved from a child actor into an accomplished vocalist, appearing for 15 years in rock musical theaters across the country, the Lebowsky Center said in a press release
After performing Brooks’ songs with his band members, Les Smith was approached by an agent who encouraged him to develop an act to take on the road as a tribute to Brooks. He has performed over 1,000 shows in the past 20 years.
The third performer, Michael Thomson, is a guitarist and frontman who will share the hits of Keith Urban. Hits hits such as “Somebody Like you” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” make for an unforgettable tribute to one of the world’s greatest and most dynamic country artists.
All three impersonators will be on stage for a grand finale number.
Masks are required in the theater. Concessions will be available. Tickets are $30. They can be purchased online at lebowskycenter.com or at the box office. Call (989) 723-4003 for more information
