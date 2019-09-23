OWOSSO — Area residents Saturday took advantage of warm weather to step into Owosso’s rich history during the annual historic home tour, showcasing some of the city’s historic houses and buildings.
The Owosso Historic Home Tour featured different historic homes and buildings throughout town. This year’s event was the largest to date with 10 homes, two churches, two historic renovations and six museums among venues included.
The theme of the tour was “The worth of Woodard — Furniture for the Ages.” The Owosso Historical Commission wanted to showcase the history of the company and its family members.
According to the commission, in 1866 after the Civil War, Lyman Elnathan Woodward (later changed to Woodard) moved to Michigan from New York to start a business venture. He came to Michigan at the time because it was known for its abundance of hardwood, pine timber and water power.
He arrived in Owosso by train with $10,000 in his pocket that he saved from building frame houses. In 1867 his brothers came to Michigan to join him in the business and it became known as Woodard Brothers.
In 1880 Woodard Brothers employed about 30 men and had yearly sales of about $25,000. It focused primarily on wood products including windows, doors, and furniture.
In 1934, after much of the state’s timber had been depleted, Woodard turned to making metal furniture which the company still makes today. Many of the houses and buildings on the tour featured Woodard furniture.
Two staples of the tour were the stained glass windows at the First Congregational Church and the Christ Episcopal Church.
The First Congregational Church, which is a Romanesque revival, was founded in the 1840s. The original building was raised in 1892 and replaced with a larger building made from fieldstones gathered from local farms.
Some of the stained glass windows were purchased in 1892 for $800. The church has two significant stained glass windows.
The first depicts Puritan missionary John Elliot preaching to Native Americans in their native Algonquin language. The second is a depiction of Moses coming down from Mount Sinai and handing the Ten Commandments to Aaron. It was dedicated to Amos Gould who helped organize the church in 1853.
The Christ Episcopal Church is a Gothic revival located near Fayette Square. Fayette Square was designed to be Owosso’s first town square by Owosso’s founders A.L. and B.O. Williams.
The cornerstone of the church was laid on Sept. 26, 1859.
The original church was expanded in 1892 and in 1911 the original steeple was destroyed by a tornado.
Some of the stained glass windows which are original to the church were recently restored at a cost of $25,000.
Light fixtures in the church were donated by Owosso native and presidential candidate Thomas E. Dewey in memory of his parents.
Among the sites with Woodard ties were:
n 905 W. Oliver St. A 1952 Colonial revival ranch known as The Alderman Home, it’s Todd Woodard’s original home.
n 115 Curwood Castle Drive. A circa 1905 vernacular with Victorian and Romanesque elements. It is known as the Greenway Home It was Fred Woodard’s first home.
n 900 W. Oliver St. is a 1920 Colonial revival, which was Fred Woodard’s second home.
The museums included:
n The Woodard Paymaster Building in Curwood Castle Park, an 1880 Gothic revival.
n The Shiawassee Arts Center featured the largest collection of Woodard furniture and artifacts in the Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.