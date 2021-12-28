Owosso ready to have a ball (drop) on NYE

OWOSSO — It’s with mixed emotions that residents, merchants and city officials gear up for the 2021 Downtown Owosso New Year’s Eve Block Party on Friday.
On one hand, people are excited to see the ball drop again after a COVID-19-driven hiatus last year. Yet, the businesses on South Washington Street affected by Dec. 21’s fire — all located in the area of the block party — are weighing on people’s minds.
“Downtown Owosso is excited to rock the block for New Year’s Eve,” said Beth Kuiper, executive director of Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority, the event host. “With fireworks, our amazing DJ Chewy and the social district, our city will be welcoming in the new year with an incredible celebration.
“Fill your soul with a prime rib dinner at Roma’s, bring the family to Capital Sports, grab a drink from Niche or a special shot from the Sideline as we toast together.”
Kuiper added: “Let’s also keep our friends at Lula’s, Lily Pearl’s, American Speedy Printing and Foster Coffee in our thoughts and prayers as they rebuild in 2022.”
The city’s NYE bash officially is set for 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., but the fun can begin earlier with dinner, drinks or shopping at local establishments. The DJ at the Sideline will start spinning tunes at 9:30 p.m.
This is the first New Year’s Eve party-goers can take advantage of the new downtown Owosso social district, which permits patrons of participating restaurants and bars to carry an open alcoholic beverage outside within the “Downtown Commons Area,” designated by street signs.
Participating restaurant/bars include the Sideline, Niche and Roma’s, all on Washington.
Social district drinking is limited to those 21 years and older. Drinking must be done from marked containers, and only alcohol purchased from a participating vendor can be consumed. Drinks bought at one establishment cannot be taken into another establishment.
At 11 p.m., DJ Chewy will play a mix of throwback funk soul sprinkled with the top songs of the year. He’ll be set up near the Curwood office on Washington.
A fireworks display will take place at midnight, just as the ball drops in its usual spot, at the corner of Washington and Water streets.
The streets will be be barricaded and burn barrels, for keeping warm outside, will be placed on Washington, between Comstock Street to Water.
Kuiper said she wouldn’t miss the fun.
“As a community member, my family and I are delighted to share an evening of celebration with our neighborhood friends,” she said.
For more details about the block party, visit the Downtown Owosso Facebook page, which will be updated daily.
In addition, from 6 p.m. to midnight Capital Sports Field House is hosting a New Year’s Eve family party featuring kickball, dodgeball, soccer, knockerball, basketball, volleyball and more — and a pizza buffet.
More information can be found on the Capital Sports Field House Facebook page.
