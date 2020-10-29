NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop branch of the Community District LIbrary is hosting a fall used book sale Monday through Nov. 19.
All proceeds will go to purchasing a Christmas tree for the library. Books are priced by donation.
The library is located at 9471 Genessee St., Suite 2. Call (810) 638-7575.
Library hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.