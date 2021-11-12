CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Veterans Day parade Thursday saluted area veterans, despite blustery and sometimes rainy conditions.
High school bands from Corunna, Durand and Owosso provided patriotic music, scout groups carried flags, and the Vernon Township and Corunna-Caledonia fire departments and multiple police units escorted veterans north on Shiawassee Street from the Corunna VFW Post 4005 to the fire hall on Mack Street.
At the fire hall, State Rep. Ben Frederick, Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge and Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth all spoke about the meaning of Veterans Day.
