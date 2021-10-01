Artist’s work highlights pandemic, divisions

OWOSSO — A sculpture called “Sacred Sorrow,” representing the world’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and social conflict, is now on display in the yard of the Shiawassee Arts Center.
The 9-foot-tall metal monolith, topped by a ceramic sculpture of a figure bent over and weeping, was created by Haslett artist K.W. Bell, who has exhibited artwork many times over the years at SAC.
“We were thrilled to death. It’s very moving and very impressive,” SAC Executive Director Piper Brewer said. “(‘Sacred Sorrow’) is a great addition to our growing outdoor public sculpture area.”
Bell, 55, made the piece in May for ArtPath 2021 in Lansing, a line of sculptures installed along a trail on the east bank of the Lansing River. After the show ended in early September, Bell had to take the monolith down.
Wishing to continue to show “Sacred Sorrow” somewhere, she reached out to Brewer, who offered to host it on SAC’s lush lawn, which stretches to the Shiawassee River.
“I am so honored to be able to show ‘Sacred Sorrow’ outside,” Bell said. “I just love where it is and I hope it will winter there well.”
“Sacred Sorrow” is located outside a large window at SAC and near a walking trail, ensuring many residents will pass by, take a look and consider the sculpture’s meaning.
As Bell explains it: “The worldwide pandemic united the world with desperation, initiating communal commiseration. The year 2020 offered a universal understanding of distress, which long confinements perpetuated.
“However, instead of the world becoming whole it has left people even more disconnected and fragmented, and has exposed disparities,” she continued. “‘Sacred Sorrow’ shows the grief of a solitary figure, yet brought into a public space it allows us not to be alone in our sorrow.”
The sculpture is relevant now, Bell said, not only because of the pandemic but other social divisions.
“Due to recent events in society regarding divisive disagreements on just about every topic including the worldwide pandemic, political issues, racial reconciliation, justice, oppression, and the rights (and wrongs) of the people, I believe it can safely be said that distress has touched us all,” she said.
“Yet each heart knows its own grief. This sculpture is my response to sorrow that has cried and has been heard so let us ‘weep with those who weep.’”
But there is hope for the future.
“Sorrow can lead us to a sacred place,” Bell said. “When the superficial things of life fall away we are confronted with the frightful quandary to ascertain meaning and purpose in our existence. Laments are our bitterest cries and prayers, the place we pour out our hearts, where we feel forgotten, forsaken, striving to make sense of life: this is our most sacred place.”
“Sacred Sorrow,” which was installed at SAC on Sept. 5, joining four other sculptures on the property, is for sale. For more information, call SAC at (989) 723-8354.
