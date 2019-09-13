PERRY — The Perry branch of the Community District Library will conduct a used book and DVD sale during library hours Sept. 18-21.
All purchases are by donation.
During PerryFest Sept. 21, Bubbleman will be in front of the fire station at 11:30 a.m. for giant bubble fun.
At noon, PerryFest parade-goers should watch for library tokens being handed out for children. Kids can turn them in at the library after the parade for a free popsicle.
A crocheting workshop will take place at the branch at 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Bring a project or attend to learn how to crochet.
The branch will host an instant pot cooking demonstration at 5 p.m. Sept. 25. Mary Spencer, of Taste: A Cook’s Place in Northville, will lead the class. Spencer’s cooking school was featured on the WKAR PBS television program, “Destination Michigan.”
This cooking demonstration is geared toward the busy back-to-school family, or anyone wishing to learn more about how to prepare easy meals using their new pressure cookers. Turkey, chili and spaghetti will be prepared. Recipes and samples will also be shared.
Seating is limited, so pre-registration is required by calling the library at (517) 625-3166.
The branch is located at 135 S. Main St. Hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
