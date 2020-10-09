RUSH TWP. — Arc Bingo will reopen at 6 p.m. Friday at the Shiawassee Conservation Association on North M-52.
Play will resume at 4 p.m. Sunday. Doors open 90 minutes before play begins. Food and beverageswill be available for purchase.
For more information, contact the Arc office at (989) 723-7377. or check the Facebook page Arc Shiawassee Bingo.
