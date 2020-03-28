OWOSSO — A married couple is drawing pictures highlighted by messages of hope on sidewalks in downtown Owosso, aiming to lift people’s spirits during the coronavirus outbreak.
Jim and Jeanne Wing, who live in Owosso, completed their fourth chalk drawing Thursday, a butterfly coming out of a cocoon with the message “when we emerge,” on the sidewalk between Springrove Variety Store and Joann Fabrics on Washington Street.
“One of our hopes is that other people will catch a vision and join in with chalk art on the sidewalk in front of their house or a downtown sidewalk,” Jim Wing said. “We want to inspire people to lift each others’ spirits. We’re all in this together.”
The Wings are also trying to lift their own spirits. One of their daughters, Elizabeth Diaz, 39, a registered nurse, is currently working on the COVID-19 floor at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.
On Tuesday, the same day her parents found out their daughter was putting her own health at risk to help those in dire need, the couple picked up a box of chalk and got busy on the sidewalk in front of Springrove. They drew the word “hope” along with a rainbow and the sun shining above a storm cloud.
“It helped so much,” Jeanne Wing said. “This is therapy for us.”
The couple is very proud of Diaz, who they say was born to become a nurse, but they also know there’s a chance she will become ill herself. Because the virus is highly contagious, if that happens they know they will not be able to visit her.
“We have a strong faith, but we’re realistic. What if we never see her again?” Jim Wing said, tearing up.
A third drawing, in front of Joann Fabrics, is of a row of colorful flowers. A fourth, on the sidewalk near the entrance of the Owosso Post Office on Washington, contains the words “send your love” and images of stamped envelopes.
Purposely choosing locations outside of businesses that remain open during the statewide “stay home” order, the Wings’ work has been noticed and appreciated by many passersby, including Springrove store manager Tim Herrmann.
He even donated a box of chalk and some bottled water to the Wings.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Herrmann said. “We need all the encouragement right now. They’re doing excellent work.”
The Wings said they plan to create more chalk art, at least through Easter, as long as the stores don’t run out of chalk. One idea is to draw a circle of children with the words “one day we’re going to connect again” in the center in front of city hall.
Another idea, designed to appeal to children, is a drawing of a superhero vanquishing the coronavirus.
Both Wings enjoy drawing, and Jeanne Wing has taken watercolor art classes. She generates the ideas, while he finds matching images online.
“We are a good team,” Jim Wing said.
He grew up in Owosso but has lived with his wife in Niles for many years. They moved to Owosso just last month to live near Jim Wing’s 94-year-old mother.
They have met several people while creating chalk art, including a local artist and a nurse. One young woman took a photograph of a chalk drawing and told the Wings, “God bless you. This is so inspiring.”
Joann Fabrics provided squares of foam rubber for the Wings to use as knee pads.
“We’ve met the most wonderful people,” Jeanne Wing said.
Although technically the Wings are acting outside the stay home order, they believe their artwork is “essential” in that it addresses people’s psychological needs as they cope with the virus. The Wings are keeping a safe distance from others, Jeanne Wing said.
“People ask why God allowed this to happen,” Jim Wing said. “My answer is that part of the reason is that so much good comes from it. People are showing such kindness and caring and love. It keeps me going.”
And if the rain washes away the drawings?
“We’ll come out and do it again,” he said.
