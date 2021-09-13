OWOSSO — A “world premiere” movie event is slated for Saturday evening at Owosso’s NCG Cinemas where the film “Best Years Gone” will be showcased in a pair of screenings.
“The (Collective Development) tribe is at it again in the dramedy ‘Best Years Gone.’ Our story follows the post glory life for middle-aged, dreamer, slacker and former race car drive Gil Gilles portrayed by actor DJ Perry,” according to a press release posted to Facebook.
Corunna actor Anthony Hornus, who plays “Sheriff Greeney” in the film, said the movie is based on the book, “Hope from Heaven” by Owosso barber/author Karl Manke.
Both the premiere and an afterglow event at Roma’s Backdoor’s patio, 200 E. Comstock St., are open to the public. Screenings at the theater are set for 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. with tickets for sale on the NCG Cinemas website. The afterglow event begins after the first screening and will continue after the second show.
According to the press release, the movie details how after several years of destructive behavior, Gil is devoid of any real friends or family save the equally destructive “love of his life” Sylvia (actress Erika Hoveland).
“This challenging relationship is further strained by Sylvia’s twin daughters (Tessa and Zoie Dye) who have been victimized by a string of Sylvia’s past boyfriends and want no part of Gil,” the fim summary notes. “True love, family, forgiveness, dreams and drama all play into this quirky tale directed by Shane Hagedorn from a script by Perry.”
The movie is described as a “dramedy romp and cautionary tale.”
Among the cast are actors Terence Knox (“Tour of Duty”), Lana Wood (“Diamonds are Forever”) and Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”).
”We have a diverse cast and crew and are only focused on telling good stories,” Hornus said. “The movie is a dramedy. Kind of a mix between ‘Fargo’ and ‘Raising Arizona.’”
The fimmakers are the same company that created the award-winning drama “#MansBestFriend.”
