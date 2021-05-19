CORUNNA — The sun was shining as food trucks once again took up stations in McCurdy Park Tuesday, serving up delicious offerings alongside local vendors selling various wares.
The event marked the official return of the Food Truck Throwdown and Vendor Market, a summer tradition in the park since 2016. The event was one of many forced to cancel its 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The scent of barbecue and mini doughnuts, among other food items, was enough to bring patrons back in full force, as hundreds of people formed long lines to get a taste of the variety of culinary offerings, including hot dogs, tacos, sandwiches and pretzels.
“I think people are ready to get out and people are excited to be here,” event co-organizer Nikki Harrington said, gesturing toward the sizable lines shortly after 5:30 p.m. “I think the community missed it.”
Food trucks and vendors will occupy McCurdy Park from 5 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday through July 27.
Got Smoke BBQ, Yeller Dogs and Ya Eat Yet? were among the food trucks on hand for the opener, joining a diverse array of vendors offering clothes, jewelry and toys, among other items.
Harrington and co-organizer Stephanie Bensinger hope to draw more food trucks and vendors as the season progresses while also potentially adding cornhole boards and live music as entertainment offerings.
“COVID set us back like it did everybody else,” Bensinger said. “We’re just kind of starting from scratch (this year) but it hasn’t deterred us.”
If Tuesday’s turnout was any indication, it’s going to be a busy season.
“I couldn’t believe it when I pulled up here,” Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge said, pointing to the number of cars surrounding the food truck space. “I was getting questions four months ago, ‘Are you going to do the food trucks this year?’ It’s great to have them back.”
Harrington and Bensinger agree.
“The thing we worry about the most is are our food trucks going to make money? Are our vendors going to make money?” Harrington said. “We really want them to be successful as well as raising money for the park.”
Despite both working full-time jobs in addition running their own small businesses, Harrington and Bensinger remain committed to keeping the Food Truck Throwdown and Vendor Market alive in the community.
“We all need some normalcy, we need stuff to do in our lives to just get the community going,” Bensinger said. “We love the park, we love our city and the purpose of this has always been to bring people to the park, to show them how beautiful the park is and all that it has to offer. This is the perfect opportunity to do it.”
For more information about the Food Truck Throwdown and Vendor Market, visit facebook.com/mccurdyparkevents.
Food trucks and/or vendors interested in joining can reach Harrington and Bensinger at cccvendorevents@gmail.com.
