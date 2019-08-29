OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is hosting a trip to the Detroit Institute of Arts Oct. 8 to view the new impressionist exhibit of works by Monet, Cezanne, Degas, Van Gogh and others.
The Indian Trails bus departs the center at 9 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m.
At the DIA take a self-guided tour of the Humble and Human: Impressionist Era Treasures from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, a selection of more than 40 impressionist and post-impressionist works.
After lunch, which is on your own, continue to explore the DIA and gift shop. The cost is $40 for SAC members or $50 for guests. Call (989) 723-8354 for reservations or for more information.
