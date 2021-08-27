LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Singers is inviting anyone who loves to sing to join the community choir for the fall 2021 season.
Founded in 1976, the choral group performs a variety of music. Rehearsals for Christmas concerts (Dec. 4-5) begin Sept. 7 and are held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Laingsburg High School band room, 8008 Woodbury Road under the direction of Steven J. Easterling.
Auditions are not required. For more information, call Easterling at (810) 624-5485 or Janice Hurst at (517) 651-5937.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.