OWOSSO — In many respects, the North Pole Express trip will be no different than any other.
There will still be warm, snug train cars redolent of cocoa and ringing with the echoes of Christmas carols, and the townsfolk in Ashley will still welcome visitors with a piping hot bowl of hobo stew.
Even the one thing that will be different has happened before.
The Pere Marquette 1225 locomotive, world-famous for its role in the movie version of “The Polar Express” (from the book written and illustrated by Grand Rapids native Chris Van Allsburg) will once again take passengers on the hour-long journey from Owosso to Ashley this Christmas season.
But because of much-needed repairs to the locomotive, there will be no steam engine trips this year.
Steam Railroading Institute executive director Dean Pyers — a longtime SRI volunteer before accepting the top job in April — said the train experience will not change, from the friendly and festive hosts in each train car to the hot chocolate, and especially the destination.
The trip will be diesel-powered this year, something SRI has had to do before when the 1225 needed to be worked on. Between 2010 to 2013, Pyers said a major rebuilding of the firebox (where fuel is burned to heat the water in the boiler) prompted the switch to diesel.
This year’s restoration work to the 1225 is to the running gear, essentially “all of the parts of the locomotive that move,” Pyers said. That includes the rods, valve gear, the steam cylinders, wheels and axles, all of which have pins, bearings and bushings that are designed to wear out.
“It was time to do a really thorough inspection … of all the components,” Pyers added, many of which were original to the 80-year-old locomotive. The 1225 was built in Lima, Ohio, and delivered in November 1941 to the Pere Marquette Railroad.
It made trips between Detroit and Chicago via Grand Rapids, Pyers said, and between Saginaw and Toledo, Ohio.
“These locomotives were designed to haul fast, heavy freight trains,” he added.
The 1225 ran for 10 years before its retirement and might have been scrapped right away had it not been collateral for outstanding bank loans, Pyers said. It spent about five years in storage in a west Michigan railyard before getting donated to Michigan State University as a museum display.
The locomotive sat near Spartan Stadium for most of the next 25 years before moving to Owosso in 1982. Since then, the 1225 has gone as far as West Virginia and 2022 marks the 10th year since the first trip to Ashley on the North Pole Express.
Rented cranes had to come in earlier this year to lift the locomotive off its axles — no small task for something weighing 400 tons. Much of the necessary work, from cleaning to complete replacement, is being done by FMW Solutions in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Pyers said an explanatory video — including footage from FMW — will be posted to SRI’s YouTube channel at michigansteamtrain.com.
No matter what kind of fuel gets it there, the magic of the North Pole Express also couldn’t go on without dedicated volunteers who make the cocoa, lead the carols and ensure everyone has the best time possible.
Jane Unterbrink of Elsie has been part of the experience since 2004.
“To see everyone be so excited and come back year after year — that’s my Christmas gift,” she said.
