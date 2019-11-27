Laingsburg ready to host annual Winterfest

LAINGSBURG — The city is hosting its annual Winterfest Dec.7, and the downtown will be the site of numerous events for the entire family to celebrate.
The events, hosted by the Laingsburg Business and Community Association, take place from 4 to 8 p.m.
Activities include puzzles, horse-drawn buggy rides, games for kids, tree decorating, ugly sweater competitions, bonfires and contests.
At 4 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will join the celebration at the Early Childhood Education Center.
Laingsburg cheerleaders and the drama club will host a holiday market with activities for children, along with a “Stuff the Bus” event that will take in donations for local families in need.
A chili cookoff takes place at Twilliger’s, and the Spirit Expression Studio of Dance will display a “Nutcracker” scene. Xtreme Contractors will be making s’mores, and Laingsburg Eye Care will be offering free hot cocoa.
At 5 p.m., the Laingsburg jazz band will perform at the First Congregational Church.
MJ Realtors/Shiawassee Contractors will host a “Meet the Grinch” event. Rosevilla Retreat is offering a make and take an ornament event, and the Laingsburg Clothesline is conducting a 10 for $10 sale.
The Laingsburg Library will be conduct a silent auction, and the Christmas tree lighting takes place at McClintock Park. Christmas carolers will be singing, followed by the lighting of the tree.
Santa’s Light Parade begins at 6 p.m., followed by the “amazing” poker race at 7 p.m.
The Laingsburg Community Singers will perform at St. Isidore Catholic Church at 7:30 p.m. Leonard’s Hardware will have a bonfire, and the ugly sweater contest takes place at the Preston Building.
