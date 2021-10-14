OWOSSO — The Community Christian Singles group is hosting a social event at the Owosso Free Methodist Church, 1249 N. Chipman St., from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 23.
Singles can attend for “a fun, relaxing time.” David Dean, a nationally known Christian comedian will entertain. There will also be music, dinner, volleyball, games and cards, and ice cream sundaes.
The cost is $10 and a donation will be sought for use of the church. For more information, call Joyce at (989) 277-4520 or email joyenlow@gmail.com.
