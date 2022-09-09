OVID — Families in the community will soon be able to enjoy laser tag — out of the confines of a local residence.
Vineyard Creative Arts Theater, located at 222 N. Main St. in Ovid, is launching laser tag starting today at 5 p.m., with action all weekend. The theater will open for laser tag at noon on Saturday and Sunday, with closing times to be determined. Individual games will cost $5, or a wristband for unlimited games over a day will cost $20.
Susan Green, the owner/operator of Vineyard Creative Arts Theater, runs the business on the upper level of her two-story home in downtown Ovid. Green said the building is about 150 years old and used to be a church. When she moved the business from St. Johns to Ovid about eight years ago, she saw an opportunity to convert the staging area for what was previously the church and turn it into a children’s theater.
“There’s very few businesses where the family can celebrate things together, which is how the laser tag (idea) came about,” she said.
Green said her original idea was to introduce Nerf gun wars, but she had a late-night epiphany almost two years ago and changed the plan. She said her event-oriented business suffered during the earlier parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying her plan to bring laser tag and throwing the business’s financial situation into question.
“I was lost when (COVID) shut us down. I wasn’t doing what I was called to do,” she said.
That was before she received multiple grants, one from the Lansing Economics Area Partnership and a $10,000 grant from the Clinton County Board of Commissioners. After securing the funds she needed, Green said preparations for the laser tag space began in mid-June. She said the work included building hiding spots, closing off part of the stage for more room, painting and decorating.
Green said the laser tag arena had a soft opening two weeks ago for a bridal party and eight participants played the first game.
“They had a blast. It went well; (the group) played for over an hour and I think they had fun,” she said.
Green, who runs the business along with her husband Dale and 20-year-old daughter Hannah Seely, directs three to four youth performances a year at the theater. “Beauty and the Beast” is in progress, and she plans to start auditions for “Pinocchio” next week. Green said the productions get first priority, meaning the laser tag addition may have to shut down occasionally for purposes of space.
After this weekend, the laser tag space will only be available by appointment. Green said she wants to keep appointments to eight players at a time (with at least one adult required), but said the space can accommodate up to 16 players.
For more information, call (989) 307-9771 or visit Vineyard Creative Arts Theater’s Facebook page.
Green also plans to increase the number of events taking place at the theater and open up laser tag for some. She’s hosting a Monster Mash, a night of kid-friendly dancing with games and candy on the evening of Oct. 8, and will open the laser tag space. On New Year’s Eve, she’s hosting a Balloon Drop at noon and will also open laser tag. She’s also considering further events in the future.
“The laser tag is a great addition to family-friendly events,” Green said.
