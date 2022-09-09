OVID — Families in the community will soon be able to enjoy laser tag — out of the confines of a local residence.

Vineyard Creative Arts Theater, located at 222 N. Main St. in Ovid, is launching laser tag starting today at 5 p.m., with action all weekend. The theater will open for laser tag at noon on Saturday and Sunday, with closing times to be determined. Individual games will cost $5, or a wristband for unlimited games over a day will cost $20.

