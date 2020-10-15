OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center will be offering a six-week session for intro to painting, with artist/instructor Philip Ruehle.
The class takes place on Tuesdays, beginning Nov. 10 and running through Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. each day. The fee is $145 for a SAC member, or $155 for a guest. An annual individual membership to the Arts Center is $40. A senior membership is $35 annually.
The course will serve as an introduction to various painting techniques, methods, materials and how to use them. The focus will be placed on still life and landscape, developing both single-and multiple-session paintings. Students may choose to work in either oil or acrylic. The class will consist of numerous demos and one-on-one instruction. There is a supply list for both oil paints and acrylic paints at shiawasseearts.org
Pre-registration and payment are required. Class size will be kept small and masks are required. The Shiawassee Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive, Owosso. The galleries and classrooms are handicap accessible.
Call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 for registration or questions regarding any class.
