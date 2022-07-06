OWOSSO — The gospel music concert series SUMMERPraise will open at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mitchell Amphitheater, 225 N. Water St. in Owosso.
A sing-along will start at 7:20 p.m. The concert will feature the Flint-based group Justified, which recently recorded two songs that have been released nationally by Daywind Music. Justified has sang extensively in the mid-Michigan area, combining for more than 50 years of music ministry, a press release said.
The Owosso Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, is the alternate rain site. An offering for each group will be taken. Bring your blanket/lawn chair. The Kiwanis club will be selling popcorn, water and soft drinks.
Justified consists of:
n Tim Caldwell grew up in east Tennessee and “fell in love with southern gospel music as a young boy.” He played drums for Flint’s popular Calvarymen Quartet, singing in the group Chosen. He was co-owner of Northwind Recording Studio in Flushing. Caldwell brings smooth bass vocals to Justified and currently lives in his childhood hometown of Swartz Creek with his daughter, Kelsie.
n Mark Jacoby was raised in the Thumb area and has been singing gospel for most of his life. For over a decade he was a member of Praise Quartet and has sang with the Calvarymen Quartet for 10 years. He sings baritone vocals. Jacoby and his wife, Deanna, live in Akron, where they are full-time farmers. They have three children and a granddaughter.
n Randy Lewis adds a “smooth” tenor voice. In 1984, he joined the Gospelmen Quartet and in 2000, he sang with the Calvarymen. Lewis also sang as a fill-in for The Palmetto State Quartet, The Mark Blackwood Quartet, Kevin Spencer and Friends, The Melody Boys and the Booth Brothers. Randy and his wife, Denise, live in Clio. They have three children and soon-to-be seven grandchildren.
n Sean Barber is the lead singer and the newest member of the group. Barber traveled with The 3rd Row Boys for five years and was worship/ choir director at his church for 20-plus years. Sean and his wife, Tanessa, have two children and live in Monrovia, Indiana.
One of Justified’s stated highlights was meeting Dianne Wilkinson, a songwriter who wrote “We Shall See Jesus.” They recorded one of her songs shortly before her passing in November. Their song “Jesus Showed Up” is currently on the “Singing News” magazine’s top singles chart.
The concert series is sponsored by the Owosso Area Ministerial Association.
