OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is preparing for its 25th Annual Member Artists Show, which runs Sept. 7 through Oct. 30.
“It’s going to be a really fun show and I hope that everyone gets to take the time to come out and see it,” SAC Exhibits Director Jennifer Ross said. “We’re just really excited to showcase what our local artists are all about.”
According to a press release from the SAC, artists working in all forms of media will display and sell their artwork, and internationally-known sculpture artist Mark Chatterley will act as the award juror during the opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10. The reception will also coincide with the Downtown Owosso ArtWalk, which will be from 3 to 8 p.m.
A total of $500 will be awarded to participating artists at the discretion of Chatterley, Ross said. Chatterley will choose how the money will be divided and who will receive each cash prize.
The show itself is non-juried, meaning SAC artist members who enter are not turned away as long as they submit one piece of original work intended for sale that has not been previously shown at SAC. There is also a show entry fee of $10.
To become a member, artists can complete the application process on the SAC website. Artist members who are interested in having their work displayed year-round, which is juried, should contact the SAC to begin the process.
Ross said they generally have between 80 and 100 artists who participate each year.
The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends.
SAC is a nonprofit organization that features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries, including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop, the press release said. The facility and the show are open to the public free of charge and is wheelchair accessible.
For questions or concerns, call (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
