OWOSSO — Two students from Salem Lutheran School recently won local competitions in the 51st annual America and Me essay contest.
Danika Hoenshell was first and Cecelia Atkins finished second. Both received certificates.
Hoenshell also will receive a plaque for display at school. Her essay advances to the state level. The top 10 state winners will be announced in April. Each will receive a plaque, a medallion and $1,000. They also will take part in a banquet.
The 2019-20 topic was My Personal Michigan Hero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.