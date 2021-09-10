OAKLEY — The Oakley Community Church, 327 S. Main St., invites everyone to the church parking lot at 2 p.m. Sunday for a fun fest.
There will be activities and entertainment planned for the entire family, as well as free food. The menu includes grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as a variety salads and desserts.
The trio, Jesus and Me, will provide music during the afternoon.
For the kids there will be a bounce house, face painting and yard games.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and a live auction with proceeds going to the church’s scholarship fund.
