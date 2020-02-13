OWOSSO — The Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee St. Patrick’s Party is March 13 in the D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center.
Musical entertainment during the dinner will be provided by Harold Smith and Richard Lahmann. The evening will also include a canned raffle, 50/50 drawing and live auction.
The meal will include corned beef and cabbage, and baked fish. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the raffle. 50/50 and gathering time.
Individual tickets are $40 in advance and are available at the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee office by calling (989) 725-1127. Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee is located at 710 W. King St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.