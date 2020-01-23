MORRICE — A Cash Bash Raffle is planned by the St. Mary Knights of Columbus Council 8735, with all proceeds going to purchase 8-foot tables for facilities.
Tickets are $20 and no more than 300 tickets will be sold. Twelve draws will win $50, four draws win $100, single drawings will claim $200, $300, $500 and $1,000.
The drawing will be Feb. 2 beginning at noon, immediately following the monthly pancake breakfast, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost of breakfast is a donation.
The Altar Society will have a bake sale that day.
For tickets, contact the parish office at (517) 625-4260 or Pat at (517) 648-9500.
If 175 tickets are not sold, the drawing will revert to a 50/50 raffle with a minimum prize of $1,000 awarded.
