LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg High School Drama Club finished second in Division 2 at the MIFA Theater Festival Feb. 14.
Judges initially awarded Laingsburg third, however, a scoring error was discovered, placing Laingsburg second during the competition at Auburn Hills Avondale High School.
Laingsburg students performed their studio show of “Disenchanted.” LHS’s production competed along with 23 other shows over two days, including groups from both Owosso and Chesaning.
Owosso’s drama group finished third with its “Puffs” performance.
The competition included both main stage and studio productions from both Division 1 and 2 schools.
Winning the Division 2 competition was Bay City John Glenn. Chesaning finished fifth.
In Division 1, Avondale, Birmingham Groves and Saginaw Heritage were the placing teams.
According to the MIFA website, the competition includes two styles of one-act theater events, Studio and Main Stage.
This year, Main Stage was a serious performance and Studio was humorous.
A maximum of 12 shows per division advance to the state festival.
Studio productions are meant to focus on the actors and the script and making little to no use of extensive technical aspects of a show like sets, lighting or props.
Owosso reported individual awards in acting for Kayla Keller, Maya Manuel and Wes LaVigne; sound design for Ann Mason and Isaiah Craig; and costume design for the ensemble.
