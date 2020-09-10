OWOSSO — Groups of local actors are set to perform outdoors this weekend on Park Street, outside the Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts, in the theater’s first “Pop Up on Park” event.
“Join your friends and neighbors for a night under the stars for a special outdoor concert featuring some of your favorites from the Lebowsky Center stage,” the nonprofit said in a press release. “Each evening, Park Street will be closed down for an ambient experience featuring two separate lineups of performers singing a mix of popular songs from the stage to screen for this safe, socially distant event.”
Performances are set for 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. The early show Friday is sold out, according to the Lebowsky website, but tickets remain for the other shows at $25 per person.
Tickets may be purchased by logging on to lebowskycenter.com.
Groups of up to four people will be seated at bistro-style tables at least 6 feet apart and at least 12 feet from the performers. All guests will be required to wear masks unless they are seated at their tables.
No outside food or drinks will be allowed, but patrons can purchase beer or wine bundles through the center in advance, also for $25.
The Friday night performers include Kayla Green, Kaleb Kimerer, Clair Ladaga, Megan Meyer and Jake Przybyla.
Saturday night, the performing group includes Angela Bradley, Alissa Britten, Vinnie Lindquist, Isa Rodriguez and Adam Woolsey.
“Each night will feature a completely different line up of five performers with their own unique set of music,” artistic director Garrett Bradley said. “Audiences can expect to hear songs from musicals (both modern and classic), TV and film, as well as songs from famous musicians ranging from Billy Joel to Ben Platt.
“This evening is designed to provide an intimate concert (while socially distanced) that celebrates many fan favorites from our Lebowsky shows,” he added. “While all 10 performers (and host Michael Windnagle) have been seen on our Owosso stage many times, they will be traveling from Lansing, Saginaw, Grand Rapids and Owosso to be a part of this special event.”
