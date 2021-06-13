BENNINGTON TWP. — When Alec Faber purchased the former Bennington Golf Club in 2016, it wasn’t long before the inevitable question came rolling in — what are you going to do with all the land?
Faber, then owner of nearby gym Fitness Coliseum, was initially content to let the fairways go. His focus was on converting the existing land into Fortitude Training Course, offering groomed trails, outdoor fitness classes and running events as an extension of his indoor gym.
While the trails and associated 5K races became a success, Faber and his wife Lauren found themselves wanting to do something more with the 120-acre property.
Five years and two name changes later, the space has transformed into Fortitude Farms and Events, playing host to weddings, graduation parties, concerts, 5K races and volleyball and cornhole leagues.
The Fabers have also converted fairways into fields, planting u-pick wildflowers, pumpkins and — for added entertainment — an 8-acre corn maze.
“What we’re trying to develop here with the farm side of it is, someone said it last year to us, ‘You’re not just a location, you’re becoming a destination,’” Alec Faber said. “We want to give people an experience when they come out here. It’s not just come out, get a pumpkin and leave, you know? Enjoy a little bit of everything we’ve got going on. You can have a glass of wine, check out the wildflowers, hit the corn maze, get a bite to eat.”
The Fabers initially delved into the farming aspect of the business in 2019, planting a half-acre of pumpkins. The venture expanded in 2020, with the couple planting two acres of pumpkins as well as an 8-acre corn maze for visitors to enjoy.
An acre of wildflowers, featuring roughly 80 different varieties, joins the slate of offerings this year, but the Fabers aren’t done. They’d like to host drive-in movies at the property using a 50-by-35 foot inflatable screen and FM transmitters purchased last year.
A special use permit and site plan for the drive-in will go before the Shiawassee County Planning Commission at 7 p.m. June 23. If advanced by commissioners, the proposal could go before the full county board for final approval as early as July.
The Fabers envision hosting a variety of themed movie nights — including kids nights and date nights — if and when the proposal gains approval.
“We’re always changing, but everything we do is for the betterment of the community,” Faber said. “We’re trying to add more stuff, more entertainment in the area … If we can add something, even though it’s seasonal, it’s something different (for area residents).”
It’s currently planting season at Fortitude, with the Fabers spending countless hours in the fields planting pumpkins and wildflowers by hand. It’s a reality Alec Faber could have never imagined a decade ago, when he transformed a vacant building along Bennington Road into Fitness Coliseum.
“This was not part of the five-year plan,” Lauren Faber joked, gesturing toward the acres of tilled fields.
A desire to expand the gym’s reach propelled Alec Faber to purchase the nearby nine-hole course, formerly owned by Robert Petchauer, in 2016.
“For the first four years it was good, but with the way we’re expanding into the farming and everything else going on, it just became more difficult to do both,” Faber said.
Brianna Carroll purchased Fitness Coliseum in 2018, and has since relocated the business to downtown Owosso, occupying the former Trust Thermal building, at 210 S. Water St.
“She’s doing a phenomenal job with it,” Faber said. “I’m super proud of her for that. It’s cool to see it grow. It’s the vision I had when I designed and built it.”
The Fabers, meanwhile, continue to transition away from their original fitness business model. The couple opted to close Fortitude’s trails to the public in April, though 5Ks will still continue throughout the year at the property, including the Let Freedom Run 5K July 3.
Farming at Fortitude is also ramping up this year, with plans for 6 to 7 acres of pumpkins in addition to the acre of wildflowers, hand planted by Lauren Faber.
“You can come and we’ll have two different bucket sizes, we’ll have your cutters that you need, water, and we’ll have benches along the area so you can sit and have a break,” she said, noting beverages and snacks will also be available for visitors.
The idea to expand into farming was initially posed by Alec Faber in 2019. The couple planted a half-acre of pumpkins in the first year.
“I have more of a horticultural background. (He) thought of it and then I was like, ‘Let’s do it,’” Lauren Faber said. “It’s a good hobby farm start because you need to till it and stuff, but we hand plant it so we didn’t have to buy a planter, we didn’t have to buy anything to harvest it because it’s all manual labor.”
The opportunity to expand the offerings this year has been a thrill for Faber, who describes herself as a “Google farmer,” pointing to the tremendous amount of research she’s conducted to discern each flower’s soil and watering needs.
The flowers have been planted in varying intervals this spring to ensure blooms throughout the season
“It’s fun,” Faber said. “It definitely makes you realize how much work goes into all of it.”
The Fabers are also kicking things up a notch with respect to entertainment this year, with concerts scheduled for August and September. Fortitude is also hosting two outdoor shows for the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts this summer, including “Icons: The Show Must Go On,” with performances running Wednesday through Saturday this week.
Trading the familiar confines of the Lebowsky Center for the expansive acreage of Fortitude opens up myriad possibilities in terms of set design, a feature that ultimately drew Artistic Director Garrett Bradley and fellow Lebowsky members to pursue the venue.
Adequate room for social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic is also a plus, he said.
“We really wanted something that would feel comfortable not only for our audiences but for our actress and volunteers who are coming back to put something on after so long,” Bradley said. “We really took the idea of let’s try something different and really run with it.”
“Icons” will feature a cast of 25 singers and dancers, coupled with a large stage that’ll include four pianos, among other elements. The group will return to Fortitude Aug. 11-15 to perform “Head Over Heals The Musical,” a comedy set the music of the 1980s all-female rock band The Go Go’s.
“It was one of those spur of the moment (things),” Alec Faber said. “We thought this could be a cool partnership because what we offer, it’s not asphalt and concrete, you know? You’re not surrounded by bricks and a bunch of buildings. That’s the one thing that I’m developing out here in that (entertainment) space. We want it to be very intimate and have that country feel.”
While the Fabers await approval of their drive-in movie proposal, they continue to enjoy the day-to-day grind outdoors, which has served as a great environment for the their two sons, ages 3 and 5.
“We’re definitely putting our heart and soul into this, and we’re having fun doing it,” Alec Faber said.
For more information about Fortitude Farms and Events, visit fortitudefarmsandevents.com or email info@fortitudefarmsandevents.com.
