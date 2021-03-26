Durand announces Winterfest court

DURAND — The Durand Winterfest court, named at a recent basketball game, includes:
n Ninth grade: Gabe Zdunic-Konesny and Allison Zdunic
n 10th grade: Jaxon Smtih and Mackenzi Aslin
n 11th grade: Olivia Dungerow-Patterson and Evan Burr
n 12th grade: Lillian Scripter, Macy Friend, Kennedy Pawlowski, Megan McPherson, Jeloni Clarke, Alex Gorney, Tyler Purdy and Seth Blackledge
