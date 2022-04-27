CORUNNA — The Corunna Church of the Nazarene, 230 N. Woodworth St., is inviting gospel lovers to a Stronghold Quartet concert at 5 p.m. May 1.
According to a press release, Stronghold started singing in their local church and has been together for the past 18 years. The original group consists of tenor Don Byers, brother and lead singer Dennis Byers, and baritone Jim Kitchen; bass singer Bill Neathamer joined the group six years ago.
They have a “contemporary southern gospel” song list and have recorded seven albums.
A love-offering will be taken. For additional information contact Lynn or Diana Webster (989) 723-1288, or visit strongholdquartet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.