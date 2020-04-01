OWOSSO — The 2020 Kids in Curwood Country parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 5 with the theme, “What’s your Curwood Country?”
Applications for the parade are available at the Curwood Festival office, or online at curwoodfestival.com. Email completed applications to kidsincurwoodparade@gmail.com. The deadline for entries is May 15.
Prizes will be awarded.
For more information, email either Dave or Tracey Minarik at kidsincurwoodparade@gmail.com.
