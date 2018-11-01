OWOSSO — The Owossopoly board game featuring area businesses, organizations and locations is back.
Only 500 were produced and less than 100 remain.
Games can be purchased for $25 each and 100 percent of the proceeds are used for water, food and shelter for people in need, locally and globally.
Games will be sold:
Saturday at the Redeemer Lutheran Church craft show, 2510 N. M-52.
Nov. 10 at the Owosso High School Band Boosters craft show, 765 E. North St.
Dec. 1 at the “Christmas at the Courthouse” show, 208 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna.
By calling the Owosso First United Methodist Church at (989) 725-2201 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or (989) 723-3390 any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.