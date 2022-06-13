OWOSSO — The Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater “SUMMERPraise!” concert series begins July 10 and runs through Aug. 15.
Flint-based and now nationally recorded group “Justified Quartet” will kick off the season July 10. On July 17, another national group, “Three Bridges” from Hendersonville, Tennessee, will be featured. “The Skylight Quartet,” of Jenison comes to town July 24. “The Lore Family“ from Sciotoville, Ohio, makes their debut visit to Owosso July 31. Local family “The Sheldons,” visit Aug. 7 and “Stronghold Quartet” closes out the series Aug. 15.
The amphitheater is located at 225 N. Water St. The Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, will be the alternate rain site. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
An offering will be taken for each group. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Individuals who wish to be involved as a patron with a one-time offering of $50 or more should send a check to Lynn Webster, 814 E. Oliver St., Owosso, MI, 48867. You can give in memory/honor of a loved one or friend. Make check payable to Owosso-Area Ministerial Association.
For additional information, contact Lynn or Diana Webster at (989) 723-1288 or (517) 304-9292.
