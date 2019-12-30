Ready to rock the block

OWOSSO — Once again, Owosso officials are inviting the public downtown Tuesday night to attend the annual “ball drop” for New Year’s Eve taking place on Washington Street.
The city is gearing up to host its annual New Year’s Eve Block Party Dec 31. The event is free and takes place from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The action take place from Main Street to Jerome Street. City Manager Nathan Henne said the area around the parking lot near J.C. Penney will be closed off for the block party.
Henne said with the warmer weather the city is hoping to surpass the attendance of 2018, which officials estimated was more than 1,000 people.
“Most likely what will happen is when (Holiday at the Lebowsky) lets out, everyone will head over to watch the ball drop so it will be perfect timing,” he said.
This is the third year the city is hosting the event. Numerous downtown businesses will be open late and running specials.
Some of the highlights for the New Year’s event include a DJ, kids’ activities and a skating rink. Henne said the Owosso Masonic Lodge volunteered to set up the rink.
To help people stay warm, the city plans to place burn barrels throughout the area.
The lighted New Year’s ball was built by Neil Sutton of Durand, owner of Custom Iron Work. It’s made from 21 individual 6-foot bands of steel and 10,000 LED lights, and resembles a globe.
The first time the city hosted the event in 2017, the ball dropped too fast from an Owosso Fire Department ladder truck and broke, because of a winch that didn’t work properly.
Last year the city of Owosso purchased a new winch to allow the ball to drop more slowly and from the shorter height of 60 to 70 feet.
Also this year, Hope Vineyard Church is hosting a Christian rap concert at 208 W. Main St. The free concert begins at 8 p.m. and features rappers from southern Michigan and northern Ohio.
