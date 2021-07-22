BANCROFT — One highlight of the upcoming 2021 Summer Fest Aug. 7 is a Poker Run Tour of area businesses in which players get to build a poker hand, visit local shops and win prizes.
Register to enter, receive a map of participating businesses and collect a sealed playing card at each stop. Return to the village community center, choose your five best cards and when everyone’s hand is revealed, find out if you’ve won a prize.
“We’re trying to get people out to where those businesses are located, and to do it in a fun way,” said Julie MacKay, treasurer for the village’s Downtown Development Authority.
DDA Treasurer Linda Wurt-Fuller encouraged Poker Run players to drive something special from business to business — such as an ORV, motorcycle or classic car — just to make the event even more fun.
“I’ve been noticing how many ORVs there are out here in the country and I thought, let’s do something like that,” Wurt-Fuller said.
Out of discussions about the Poker Run Tour, DDA members developed the idea for Bancroft’s very first Summer Fest, which kicks off at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Community Hall on Warren Street, which will be blocked off for the occasion.
The festival — including a cornhole tournament, games for children, a vendor fair, live broadcast by The Fox 103.9 WRSR-FM, live music at 7 p.m. by Kurt Stone and the Whiskey River Fix, and plenty of food — is a fundraiser for the Bancroft DDA.
Members of the DDA are working hard to bring Bancroft back to life by recruiting new businesses and customers, and cleaning up and beautifying the community, village President Brian Barnum said.
“The whole community is behind the effort,” Barnum said. “We’re trying to bring the village back to what it once was, and the DDA is working toward that goal.”
Besides fun activities, another reason to come to Summer Fest is the chance to get to know your neighbors better.
“People should attend,” Barnum said, “because if you love your neighbor, you have fewer problems. The more the community gets together and gets to know each other, the better life will be. We want Bancroft to be a good place to raise a family, and you do that by building community.”
Or, maybe residents would like to take a shot at Barnum in the dunk tank, which will feature a number of local celebrities.
“The village president has been selected to be repeatedly drowned,” Barnum said with a laugh. “I guess you’d call this taking one for the team.”
The community hall will offer such activities for kids as a bounce house, a soccer kick game, a basketball hoop shot game and much more.
Money raised at Summer Fest will help the DDA finance restoring the community hall into an event center. The group is also working on cleaning up the village, with the current focus on Bancroft Veterans Memorial Park.
In addition, several local organizations are working on the village’s community garden and planting flowers.
“We’re working really hard to develop the downtown area,” Wurt-Fuller said. “We’re trying to entice businesses to come to downtown.”
To register for the Poker Run Tour, corn hole tournament (as a team or a single willing to join a team) or as a vendor (small home-based businesses welcome), forms are available on the Village of Bancroft Michigan Community Page on Facebook.
