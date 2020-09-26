Writers group to unveil newest anthology

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee Area Writers group is coming out of quarantine to introduce its latest anthology, “Summer in the Mitten.”
From 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, all 22 contributors of short stories, memoirs and poems are set to sign books at the Corunna Historical Village next to McCurdy Park in Corunna.
The writers will spread out among the village’s township hall, school, church and Victorian house in order to safely social distance during the free event. SAW members include local authors Dr. John Morovitz, Sally Labadie, Laurie Salisbury and Doug Cornell.
“People who come can take their copy of the book around from building to building and have everyone sign it,” said SAW President Elizabeth Wehman, the well-known Owosso author who founded the group in 2017.
Wehman said SAW debuted its first two anthologies — “Winter in the Mitten” and “Spring in the Mitten” — inside Durand Union Station, but due to COVID-19-related restrictions currently no more than 20 people can enter the depot at the same time.
Corunna’s Historical Village was a creative solution, with 10 people allowed inside each historical building.
All of the material in “Summer in the Mitten” is related to summer and some pieces are set locally, including Wehman’s contribution, “A Lesson From the County Fair,” which details the challenges a boy has in showing his lambs.
SAW member Sharon Gallagher, a retired teacher and current tutor whose work appeared in the first two anthologies, wrote a short story with one of her students, Jackson Pollok, called “The Long Road Home.” Pollok has joined the group.
“It’s really cool,” Wehman said. “They worked together to edit the story and make it better.”
The anthology costs $11 and is available at Sunday’s event, on Amazon by emailing Wehman at elizabethwehman@yahoo.com. A portion of sales proceeds will fund high school scholarships for students planning a writing career and a member scholarship to further the author’s education at a writers conference or workshop, Wehman said.
A fourth anthology, “Autumn in the Mitten,” is planned for release in the spring of 2021.
The writers group started out with eight people coming to meetings, then soon jumped to 20 and now boasts 30 official members.
The sessions feature marketing news, group information, a “teaching moment” and a hands-on writing exercise. Seasoned writers often help out members who are just launching with critiques, helpful hints, and encouragement.
Meetings are held on one Tuesday and Thursday each month, but due to COVID-19 the group has canceled several meetings, usually held at Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care. Some sessions were held outside this summer, but winter is coming.
“We’re struggling right now, trying to figure out where to meet,” Wehman said, “but we’re still keeping in contact. We enjoy each other’s friendships so much. Everybody supports one another and wants to promote each other. It’s not competitive, like in some writers’ groups.”
Wehman herself is a popular inspirational author with great reviews on Amazon for her first five books, contemporary and historical fiction with Michigan settings. She is working on a sequel to her most recent effort, “The Year the Stars Fell,” based on a real family of settlers in Shiawassee County.
Her writers’ group has not only provided her with a way to “pay it forward” to new writers but has helped shape her own writing path.
“Nothing prepared me to be the president and leader of this great bunch of writers who make up the Shiawassee Area Writers,” she said. “Their motivation to learn and to be published gives me inspiration. The camaraderie helps me progress and succeed to reach my own goals. They are truly a great, encouraging group of people who not only want to succeed but to help you in your own publishing journey.”
Shiawassee Area Writers is accepting new members. The first three meetings are free; those who join pay a membership fee of $20 per year. For more information, visit shiareawriters.com.
