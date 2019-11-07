OWOSSO TWP. — Experience the nightlife at DeVries Nature Conservancy at tge Full Moon Hike from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Guided hikes will be available for those who are interested in learning more about nocturnal animals and their adaptations for survival.
Afterward, enjoy the full moon around the bonfire while eating s’mores and sipping hot cocoa.
Bring your own seating and a flashlight. Hike times are at 7, 7:45 and 8:30 p.m. Sign up for a hike when you arrive at the event.
The event is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person, $10 per group.
For more information or to RSVP, visit devriesnature.org or call (989) 723-3365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.