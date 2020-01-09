OWOSSO — Tickets are on sale for illusionist Jason Bishop’s two performances at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts at 3 and 7 p.m. Jan. 18.
Tickets for children 12 and under are $15. All other seats are $25.
Bishop was the youngest person to win the Magician’s Alliance of Eastern States Stage Award and one of the youngest to compete in the Society of American Magicians world-class competition.
His interest in magic ran throughout his youth, truly taking shape in his mid-teens. He studied theater in college and then went on the road, performing anywhere he could find an audience, a press release notes.
The Jason Bishop Show features large illusions, as well as “close-up” magic that is captured live and projected onto LCD screens for the audience to have a view of every detail.
He is known for his double levitation, plasma illusion and op-art. Bishop is the only illusionist to have two productions in New York City at the New Victory Theater.
Tickets are available online at lebowskycenter.com or at the box office at (989) 723-4003. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.