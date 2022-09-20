Hitting the airwaves

NEW YORK — After winning an Olympic weightlifting competition, Owosso weightlifter Casey Lambert thought he was going to enjoy a nice 21/2 weeks off.
Lambert, who already had two weightlifting Guinness World Records, got the email that changed everything. Sitting at home, looking through emails, he saw an email from a senior public relations member from Guinness inviting him on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” a nationally syndicated morning talk show hosted by celebrities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
The email said the show wanted something with danger and Lambert’s 2019 record for most weight squatted overhead in one minute certainly fit the bill.
Lambert, who had never been on national television or traveled to New York City, said he wasn’t immediately convinced. His girlfriend, Courtney, encouraged him to give it a try, asking “what’s the worst that could happen?”
“I was a bit skeptical at first,” Lambert said. “Two-and-a-half weeks is not a lot of time to train for a world record.”
Lambert, whose 2019 world record of 4,675 pounds still stood on the books, reaped the benefits of Courtney’s urging. He crushed his previous record, lifting 6,144 pounds in one minute Thursday on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”
“Honestly it was great,” Lambert said. “The crew is very accommodating, comforting and all very humble people.”
Lambert used the platform on the talk show to highlight an issue of the utmost importance to him: mental health.
“I was talking with Kelly (Ripa) and she wanted to know a little more about me and what I was doing,” Lambert said. “I talked about the importance of mental health in men and having a platform to express your emotions and my therapist encouraging me to break records.”
Lambert breaking his own world record wasn’t his first of 2022. Barely two months ago, he shattered the world record for most weight sustained in a headstand for at least 10 seconds. After that world record at the Fitness Coliseum in Owosso, he shared his story of finding Olympic weightlifting in an interview with The Argus-Press.
Seven years ago, Lambert was told that he had high cholesterol and needed an activity to stay healthy. Citing a need to release anger and stress, he found Olympic weightlifting.
Lambert said he received positive feedback from several members of the Owosso community that watched him share his story on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”
“It’s inspiring to share that with every other young man out there who’s felt like they couldn’t reach out to someone,” he said.
