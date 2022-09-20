Hitting the airwaves

Casey Lambert, second from left, poses with a certificate from Guinness World Records with “Live with Kelly and Ryan” hosts Kelly Ripa (far left) and Ryan Seacrest (far right), along with a representative from Guinness World Records (second from the right).

 Courtesy Photo/Casey Lambert

NEW YORK — After winning an Olympic weightlifting competition, Owosso weightlifter Casey Lambert thought he was going to enjoy a nice 21/2 weeks off.

Lambert, who already had two weightlifting Guinness World Records, got the email that changed everything. Sitting at home, looking through emails, he saw an email from a senior public relations member from Guinness inviting him on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” a nationally syndicated morning talk show hosted by celebrities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.