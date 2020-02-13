CORUNNA — The Corunna branch of the Community District Library, 210 E. Corunna Ave., will host Bob and Debbie Bentley and their Born Again Jewelry at 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Learn the history of heirloom silver and browse their finished pieces, which will be available for purchase.
Participants are welcome to bring samples of antique silver and the couple will help identify the pattern name and history.
RSVP by calling (989) 743-4800.
