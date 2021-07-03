Hoping to start a viral conversation

Chris Krause wrote a movie script in 2018, but with a demanding schedule as a professional actor in New York City, he doubted if he’d ever have the time — or the savings — to bring the project to life.
The onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020 changed things for the Michigan native, with shuttered stages prompting a return to his hometown of Sanford.
With the move came a renewed desire to bring his film “Followers” to life. The project, exploring the racial tension prevalent in America today through the lens of a horror film, just couldn’t wait any longer.
“Coming home after COVID, after a year of everything being gone, I was like, ‘I need to make something, I need to make this,’” Krause said. “I never could save that much in New York. I was working three jobs and couldn’t save any money. Now I have the opportunity to make it myself.”
Krause plans film the project in Sanford, with the 20-day shoot beginning Aug. 15.
The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which a deadly virus has wreaked havoc on the population. The only people harmed by the disease are white people, who, once infected, turn into zombies.
Surviving white people, including Krause’s character Peter, realize that if they don’t get in the way of infected individuals they’ll be left alone. This creates a culture of “Followers,” according to Krause, with healthy whites following hordes of the infected because it offers a level of protection.
The situation becomes more complicated when Peter and his mother Jo encounter their Black friends Trevor and Dez. Trevor’s been injured, and with the zombie horde quickly approaching, Peter and Jo must decide whether to help their friends in need or stand back and watch them suffer.
“I think a lot of the strife in our culture comes from a sense of self-preservation,” Krause said. “I don’t think there are easy answers to it … I’ve tried to write my script in a way that I don’t think I can present answers, I’m just trying to present this thing and take what you will from it.
“My biggest joy would be for people to start talking. If it gets people to go, ‘Huh, I never thought of it this way, let’s talk about it.’”
The script was inspired, in part, by Krause’s personal realization that sometimes people you love, often formative people in your life, are willing to support systems that lead to the death of marginalized people.
“There’s been a lot of moments, I think all of us have experienced these moments where it’s like you’re talking to a loved one or a friend and you feel like you don’t know that person anymore, and that’s very painful and hard and I think it’s something that we have to deal with,” Krause said. “It’s easy to say, if someone disagrees with you, just cut them out. But a lot of times these are people you don’t want to cut out, these are people that are very important to you, and really, deep down, I don’t think it’s healthy for us just to cut people out either … We have to figure out a way to come together.”
Assisting Krause in the effort is girlfriend and frequent Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts performer Megan Meyer, who will play Peter’s wife Ashley in the film. She also plans to assist with production and manage social media accounts for the project.
Meyer previously took part in performances of “Cabaret” and “Matilda: The Musical” on the Lebowsky stage. When Krause revealed the script for this project, Meyer admits she immediately had a good feeling.
“I have a lot of friends of different color, of different sexuality, so for me I just want to be supportive and show my interest, try to do my part in sparking these conversations to show that I am an ally,” Meyer said. “As an actor and a creator, you latch yourself onto projects that make you feel like you’re making a difference. I’m not a politician, I can’t go and change the world, but what I can do is make people think and start those conversations.”
Krause and Meyer have launched a GoFundMe page to help offset the costs of the film, garnering $4,395 in just two weeks.
The couple also gained traction with a successful prequel series on TikTok (@followpeteandash), gaining more than 200,000 followers in a two-week span. The sharp increase in followers allowed the couple to join the Creator Fund, which pays content creators based on the number of views their videos receive.
The couple has generated roughly $1,300 through TikTok viewership, according to Krause.
“It’s money we didn’t have before,” he said. “We’ve even had some people who have come to the GoFundMe from TikTok and donated money. It’s pretty cool.”
With portions of cast and crew flying in from New York and Los Angeles, and rising production costs, more funds will be needed to ensure the project’s success. Every dollar helps, Krause said.
Krause’s long-term goal is to sell the film to a major distributor. If nothing else, he hopes to generate awareness to the struggles of his hometown, an area severely damaged after the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams in May 2020.
“This is my hometown. In the summers me and my buddies were always at Sanford Lake and it’s gone. It’s still very bizarre to see that,” Krause said. “If I can bring some people in, help businesses out a bit, (that would be great).”
For more information, visit followersfilm.com or gofundme.com/f/followers-film.
